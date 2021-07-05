Delhi reports 36 dengue, 11 malaria cases till July 3

New Delhi: As many as 36 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far this year, a report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Monday.

However, no fatality was reported so far this year, it said.

The number of dengue cases from January 1 to July 3 is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 33 in the same period.

The month-wise distribution of cases are January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), according data provided by the nodal office of the civic authority.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were 31 (2016), 60 (2017), 33 (2018), 26 (2019) and 20 (2020), as per the report.

In the same period (between January 1 to July 3), Delhi has also reported 11 cases of malaria and six cases of chikungunya.

The report also said that there has been no fresh case of two vector-borne diseases since last one week.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November but the period may stretch till mid-December.