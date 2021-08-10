Delhi reports 55 dengue cases this year: MCD

New Delhi: The national capital this year, so far, has reported 55 cases of dengue, out of which three were detected in August, says a report by the municipal corporations (MCD) on Monday. However, no death due to dengue has been reported so far.

According to the municipal report, Delhi saw 171 cases in 2016, 251 in 2017, 64 in 2018, 47 in 2019 and 35 in 2020.

The dengue mosquitoes are known to breed in clean and stagnant water.

Detailed figures for this year have been shared in the report. According to the data, not a single case came in the month of January, while in February, 2 cases were registered and in March, 5 cases were reported.

Apart from this, 10 cases were registered in April, 12 in May, 7 in June and 16 in July.

The number of dengue cases between January 1 and August 7 is the highest this year since 2018.

Apart from dengue, cases of malaria and chikungunya have also been detected in Delhi. The report says, 21 cases of malaria and 18 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the capital city this year.

Civic bodies in Delhi are running awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of the vector-borne diseases.