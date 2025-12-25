Delhi schools to form fee fixation panels by Jan 10

New Delhi: All schools in the national capital will have to constitute school-level fee fixation committees by January 10, under a new law aimed at ensuring transparency in fee determination, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday.

Sood said the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, has been enacted under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will function alongside the existing the Delhi School Education Act and Rules of 1973.

He said the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued detailed directions for the formation of School Level Fee Fixation Committees (SLFFC) and District Level Fee Appellate Committees (DLFAC) after the framing of rules under the new legislation.

These provisions will be binding on schools starting from the 2025-26 academic session.

As per the guidelines, every school will have to form an 11-member SLFFC comprising representatives of the school management, the principal, teachers and parents.

The committee will examine and submit proposals related to school fees, including fee hikes already implemented by some schools in the current academic year, he said.

Sood said schools will have to submit their fee proposals to the committee by January 25.

The SLFFC is required to take a decision within 30 days. If it fails to do so, the matter will automatically be referred to the District Level Fee Appellate Committee for review.