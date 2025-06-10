Delhi is ablaze with extreme temperatures this morning (June 10 2025) as the Delhi temperature- also known as the heat index soared to the scorching 49°C The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the coming two days, advising people to be cautious and take measures to safeguard themselves from the current heatwave.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 43.4degC on Monday. This is 3.4deg more than the average for the season.

The temperature was at 27.6degC with humidity levels fluctuating between 25 and 48 percent, making the heat feel more intense.

In accordance with the IMD, very hot Delhi weather is expected to continue in Delhi up to June 12.

The temperature during the day is predicted to be around the 44-degree mark and the night will be warm, with about 28 degrees Celsius The IMD reported.

A strong surface wind of 20-30 Kmph are anticipated in the coming days, but are unlikely to bring relief.

The IMD has confirmed that North India heatwave conditions have settled over the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi subdivision, with cities like Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak and Ayanagar (Delhi) reporting temperatures close to the 45degC mark.

Monday was the second day in succession of scorching conditions across the region, including Delhi The IMD stated.

Delhi can also be experiencing hot evenings, and temperatures remain high after sunset. This makes it difficult for people to cool down, as well as increasing the risk of getting sick from heat particularly for seniors or children and for those suffering from health problems.

There is a chance of some relief from the 12th, with IMD forecasting mild rain and thunderstorms in the northern parts of Delhi and Delhi and Delhi, as well as high winds of 30-40 km/h.

The city's the air quality was measured as being in the category of "poor" on Monday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 235 as of 4:00 pm Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.