Delhi Traffic Advisory For Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March' On February 13

Considering the upcoming "Delhi Chalo March" by farmers scheduled for February 13, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory. Vehicle owners are urged to adhere to this advisory to stay informed about traffic restrictions and diversions.



Security arrangements are being made by Delhi Police officials at the Ghazipur Border in anticipation of the farmers' march to Delhi on February 13. Similar preparations are underway at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders. Authorities have installed barriers and nails to prevent protester vehicles from entering Delhi.

The "Delhi Chalo March," organized by approximately 200 farmers' unions and a significant number of individual farmers, is expected to arrive in the national capital on February 13 from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

Here are the specifics of the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police:

Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana) Diversions:

- Commercial vehicles will face traffic restrictions starting February 12, while all vehicles will be affected from February 13.

- Interstate buses heading towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 are advised to take alternative routes via ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

- Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 should utilize exit no. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to reach Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur Chowki. For those heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk is recommended to reach Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border, entering Haryana village Bamnoli, and further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

- Restrictions will apply to Cars/LGVs intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 and those heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc.

Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP) Diversions:

- Traffic destined for Ghaziabad from Delhi through Gazipur Border is advised to take alternative routes such as Pushta road in front of Akshardham temple, Patparganj road/Mother Dairy road, or Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

- Traffic bound for Haryana through NH-44 should use Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai Cut (NH-44).

Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana) Diversions:

- Vehicles heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., via Rohtak Road are advised to utilize Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.