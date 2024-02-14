Delhi Traffic Advisory For Ongoing Farmers' Protest: Restrictions And Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing farmers' protest, informing commuters about restrictions on vehicle movement at different borders of the national capital.



NH-44 beyond the Singhu Border has been shut for general traffic, affecting other routes leading towards NH-44 such as Sonipat/Panipat. At the Ghazipur Border, 2 lanes of NH-9 and 1 lane of NH-24 are open for public use, as well as 2 lanes of DND for commuters, as per the advisory. However, traffic movement is expected to be slow, so commuters are advised to plan their trips accordingly and avoid these areas, particularly during peak hours.

For those traveling to Haryana on NH-44 and via the Sabhapur Border, they are advised to take the service lane of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (6 K Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra (14 KM) Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44)).

Regarding traffic from Ghaziabad towards Delhi, entry is permitted from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali - Kaushambi. Alternatively, traffic from Ghaziabad towards Delhi via the Gazipur border can enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase III.

In related news, security measures have been heightened to prevent a farmers' march from entering Delhi, with the Singhu and Tikri borders closed. Various security measures including multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls have been deployed at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, along with a significant number of security personnel in anti-riot gear. Additionally, metal and concrete barricades have been erected at several locations in central Delhi as part of the security arrangements.

The "Delhi Chalo" agitation led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha aims to pressure the BJP-led Centre for their demands, including legislation on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.