Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

As stringent security measures are enforced for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, Delhi traffic police officials have advised the public to review their advisory due to several diversions on this significant day.



Detailing the preparations, DCP Traffic Prashant Gautam stated, "Approximately 1,100 police officers will be on duty today. Our traffic staff has been fully briefed. Entry to Rashtrapati Bhavan and surrounding roads will be restricted."

They have posted all relevant information on our social media handles. The public should plan their travel accordingly and are advised to review our advisory, added Gautam.

The Delhi traffic police have issued a notification ahead of the event, scheduled to begin at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, informing commuters about road closures and alternative routes in the national capital.

Special traffic arrangements will be in effect around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm today.

The Delhi traffic police have advised avoiding certain routes including Parliament Street, Imtiyaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Gol Chakkar Patel Chowk, Gol Chakkar Krishi Bhawan, Gol Chakkar Sunehri Bagh, Gol Chakkar GPO, Gol Chakkar Teen Murti, Pt. Pant Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg, and Akbar Road.

Vehicles parked on these roads will be towed. Additionally, DTC buses are not permitted to operate on routes near Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Travelers are advised to avoid these roads, cooperate, and maximize the use of public transportation. Those traveling to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports should plan their journey carefully and allow sufficient time, the Delhi traffic police stated in an official release.

The general public and motorists are urged to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, follow the instructions of traffic personnel at all intersections, and stay informed, the release concluded.