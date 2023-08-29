Delhi Traffic Police Announces Traffic Regulations Ahead Of G20 Summit

Ahead of next month's G20 Summit in the capital, Delhi Traffic Police has released traffic guidelines to ensure smooth transportation across various modes. The bulletin states, "To ensure public safety and convenience, extensive vehicular movement regulations will be implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its vicinity," as outlined by the traffic police.

The G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre within Pragati Maidan.

Key Traffic Regulations:

- Non-designated vehicles will be rerouted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and alternate routes; entry into Delhi will not be permitted.

- Heavy, Medium, and Light Goods Vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi, except those with valid 'No Entry Permissions' for carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies.

- Interstate buses will be allowed into Delhi, terminating at specific points on the Ring Road.

- Buses already within Delhi will travel along the Ring Road and its surrounding network towards Delhi's borders, with exit allowed from the city.

- General traffic, including commercial vehicles and buses, present within Delhi, will be permitted on the Ring Road and surrounding areas.

- Taxis and TSRs can operate beyond New Delhi's boundaries. However, taxis carrying residents and tourists with valid hotel bookings within New Delhi District can operate within that area.

- Movement to and from the airport, New Delhi, Old Delhi railway stations, and entry into Delhi will be facilitated.

Traffic Diversions:

The bulletin details diversions for different corridors like North-South, East-West, New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, and Sarai Rohilla railway station. Metro services will be available except at the Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 and 10.

These regulations and diversions are enacted to ensure the secure and efficient movement of traffic during the G20 Summit.