Delhiites were dissatisfied with AAP: Samal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Saturday claimed that the people of Delhi were “dissatisfied” with the “corrupt” Aam Aadmi Party government and drove out the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from power in the national capital. Samal, while addressing the party leaders, workers and supporters who assembled to celebrate the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, termed the party’s victory in the national capital as “historic”.

“The victory of the BJP symbolises the explosion of discontent against the corrupt AAP government. Delhi was neglected for 27 years, and development was at a standstill,” the Odisha BJP chief claimed.

Samal said the people of Delhi expressed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “The AAP government was mired in various corruptions for the last few years. Dissatisfaction among the people of Delhi had reached its peak. An explosion took place in the elections,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that the party’s victory encouraged and inspired everyone. “The BJP was successful in securing statehood to Delhi. After Delhi got statehood, the BJP formed the first government,” he said.

The new BJP government will ensure that “Delhi emerges as a leading State in the next five years”, Samal said.

“The way development is progressing in all the BJP-ruled States, Delhi will also progress in the same way,” Samal said, expressing his congratulations to all the workers, including BJP national president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s national vice president and New Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda.

Party workers celebrated the victory by exchanging sweets and beating drums at the BJP State headquarters here.