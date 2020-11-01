Delhiites who are careless about Covid, invoices will be increased: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said that the people of Delhi have become careless about the rescue of Corona. For this, the government will expedite the process of invoice cutting in the coming days. Satyendra Jain has also said that lockdown is not the solution to corona disease.

Satyendra Jain said that people should only wear face masks as corona medicines. Jain said that in the coming days, the number of challans for those who are negligent in Delhi will be increased rapidly. Orders have been given to Delhi Police and District Administration for this.

Satyendra Jain said that It has been learned from that practice that it is impossible to erase Covid-19 transmission via lockdown as the virus has spread through the community. He said that the spike could continue in cases if sanctions such as lockdown could be continued.