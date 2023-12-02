Delhi's Chief Minister To Commend Rat-Hole Mining Heroes Behind Uttarakhand Tunnel Operation

On Friday, officials announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to convene with experts in rat-hole mining from Delhi. These specialists played a crucial role in the intricate operation to rescue 41 workers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel. The meeting aims to acknowledge and discuss the expertise and efforts that contributed to the successful rescue mission, shedding light on the collaborative efforts to address challenges in such rescue operations.



After spending 17 harrowing days trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand due to a collapse, the workers were successfully rescued on Tuesday through a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies. The intricate operation was carried out by a skilled 12-member team of rat-hole mining experts, specifically summoned to conduct drilling tasks when an American auger machine faced challenges in clearing the debris.

The professionals involved in the rescue operation aren't just experts in rat-hole mining; some of them are actively engaged in laying sewer lines and pipelines for the Delhi Jal Board, showcasing their diverse skill set. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet these experts later in the day, aiming to express gratitude and discuss the nuances of the rescue mission.

Rat-hole mining, a method that entails digging narrow tunnels, typically 3-4 feet high, for workers to access and extract coal, played a pivotal role in this rescue. The horizontal tunnels, often referred to as 'rat holes,' are designed to accommodate one person at a time. In the case of the Silkyara tunnel, the 12 experts were enlisted by Trenchless Engineering Services Pvt Ltd and Navayuga Engineers Pvt Ltd to apply the rat-hole mining technique horizontally in the section that had collapsed. This incident highlights the critical role of expertise and collaborative efforts in successfully overcoming challenges in rescue operations.