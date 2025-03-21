'Delhi’s defeated leaders’ frustration over BJP's progress clearly visible,' says Tarun Chugh

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Friday took a swipe at the "frustration" of defeated leaders in Delhi, while highlighting the positive developments in the city under the leadership of the BJP.

Speaking to IANS he expressed that the bitterness of "defeated, dejected" leaders was clearly visible, particularly those from the Opposition who could not come to terms with Delhi's progress.

"Delhi's defeated leaders' frustration is evident. Their arrogance remains unchanged. Today, in Delhi, the 'Aarti' of Yamuna ji is happening, and the pollution levels have improved," Chugh said.

He also pointed out that under the BJP government, several initiatives were being launched to improve the city.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, the Delhi BJP government is working relentlessly to improve the lives of its people. Delhi's air quality has improved, and money from the 'Samman Nidhi' has reached millions of daughters in the city," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday took a jibe at the BJP, saying the ruling party is now "tasting its own medicine" after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta complained to Chief Secretary Dharmendra about officials ignoring calls and communications from elected MLAs.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led central government of transforming Delhi from "a democracy to a bureaucracy" in the last 10 years, which has led to the current situation where the bureaucracy is undermining the elected representatives.

Chugh took a direct dig at Saurabh Bharadwaj, saying, "Bharadwaj ji, please manage your party. I understand your frustration and despair, which is why these fabricated stories are coming up. The bitterness of Delhi’s defeated, dejected, and frustrated leaders is clearly visible. They cannot stand the progress happening in Delhi. They cannot accept the improvements happening under our leadership."

Chugh also advised the Opposition not to view Delhi through the lens of "disaster" as seen by Arvind Kejriwal, adding, "Delhi's transformation is visible in just one month."

Chugh also spoke about the government's ongoing battle against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, stating that ensuring the safety of citizens was a top priority for the Modi government.

"Our government is relentlessly moving forward with a zero-tolerance policy against Naxalism. Despite all our efforts to bring in surrender and inclusion, these Naxals continue with their attacks and killings. In just one year, 113 notorious Naxals have been eliminated. We stand strong in our commitment to eradicate Naxalism," he said.

He also praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his leadership, saying, "I extend my best wishes and congratulate Amit Shah for his efforts in ensuring the safety of citizens. By March 31, 2026, we are confident that India will be free of Naxalism."