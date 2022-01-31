Delhi's minimum temperature rests at 7.5 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pegged the minimum temperature in the national capital at 7.5 degrees Celsius for Monday.

With the maximum temperature being recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius at 8.30 a.m., the union territory will have a mainly clear sky with misty early morning.

On Tuesday also the minimum temperature was around 7 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhi along with other Northwestern states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will receive rainfall during February 2-4, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 02nd to 04th February," IMD informed.

The possibility of a cloudy sky followed by rain, accompanied with thunderstorms is high on February 3. On February 4 and 5, the sky will be mainly cloudy throughout the day.

The rainfall is likely to occur due to the interaction between mid-tropospheric southwesterlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal.

As per IMD, an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 2.

"An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood on February 3. In addition, moisture feeding from Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower & middle tropospheric levels is also very likely on February 2 and 3," the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, the people in the national capital continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the very poor category and settled at 302.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe.'

The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the very poor and moderate categories, respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.

AQI is likely to remain the same for the next two days i.e. February 1 and 2 as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On February 3, rainfall is likely to occur with gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI through wet deposition and strong dispersion, the bulletin read.