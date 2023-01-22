Delhi's overall air quality slips into 'very poor' category

The air quality in Delhi dipped to the very poor category on Sunday with the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city at 373.

However, the air quality at the city's Lodhi Road slipped into the severe category at AQI 429, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were also recorded in the very poor category at 374 and 310 respectively in the city on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per SAFAR data, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was reported as 351 in the very poor category, City's Pusa reported 368 AQI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light isolated rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during January 24 to 26.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over most parts of northwest and central India during the next 5 days. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree C over many parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter," said the IMD.

The weather department has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours and Odisha during the next 48 hours.