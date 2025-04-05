Delta farmers in TN turn to summer paddy cultivation as interim crop

Chennai: Farmers in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu have begun cultivating summer paddy as a short-term interim crop, utilising groundwater drawn through energised borewells.

Traditionally, the Delta region, which includes districts like Thanjavur and is often referred to as the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, cultivates paddy in two major seasons: samba and thaladi.

However, with the current availability of three-phase power supply, many farmers have taken the opportunity to grow summer paddy as well.

K. Arul Vinayakan, a farmer from Senthalai village in Thanjavur district, noted that the consistent power supply provided by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has been instrumental.

"As Tangedco ensures uninterrupted electricity for the ongoing school examination season, farmers like us are also benefiting from it," he said.

Manivarnan M.R., another farmer engaged in summer paddy cultivation, urged the Electricity Department to continue providing uninterrupted power until water is released from the Mettur Dam into the River Cauvery.

According to leaders of farmer associations, the focus this season is on short-term paddy varieties such as TPS 5, ADT 53, CO-31, and ASD 16.

M.C. Veerasamy, a prominent farmers’ leader from the Delta region, said that areas like Orathanadu have already commenced transplantation of the summer crop. In some regions, such as Kasanadu Thekkur, farmers have also begun deweeding.

Officials from the Agriculture Department noted that Thanjavur district alone had samba and kuruvai paddy cultivated on around 1.30 lakh hectares. Interestingly, a significant number of farmers have now turned to summer paddy, relying on groundwater to sustain the crop. Department sources also indicated a potential increase in the acreage of both kuruvai and samba crops compared to the previous season. Farmers remain hopeful that upcoming rains will further benefit their summer paddy cultivation.



