Demand to roll back pension scheme is valid: Sanjay Singh

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has said that their demand to roll back the new pension scheme for government employees was valid.

The AAP has already announced support for the government employees’ demand to implement the old pension scheme.

“The government is investing the money of employees in the share market. Their future is not safe. Our governments in Delhi and Punjab have not allowed it to be implemented. Kejriwal has demanded that the NPS should be rolled back,” Singh said.

In the coming months, Singh said, the AAP would be organising meetings across the state to expose the BJP before people.

He added that the party had failed to deliver on its promises of houses, doubling the income of farmers and giving employment to the youth.

Singh also supported the caste census and said that benefits of reservation can reach beneficiaries only when the caste census is carried out.

Citing the Deoria incident, where six persons were killed and of Basti where a woman was allegedly raped in front of her husband, Singh questioned the BJP for celebrating birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri who believed in non-violence, peace and brotherhood.