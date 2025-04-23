  • Menu
Demise Of Pope Francis: India declares 3-day mourning

Demise Of Pope Francis: India declares 3-day mourning
New Delhi: The Union government has declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, Pope Francis, who...

New Delhi: The Union government has declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday.

Two days’ state mourning will be observed on Tuesday and Wednesday. One day of state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral.

