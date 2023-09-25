Dengue cases in Bengal top 38K mark

Kolkata: The number of dengue cases in West Bengal in this season has surpassed the record 38,000 mark, according to the state Health Department.

As of Monday, the overall figure stood at 38,181.

Although reports of dengue-related deaths are coming from different districts almost every day, the Department has not given out the actual number.

“What is alarming is that now several pockets in north Bengal, especially Malda, are coming fast under the grip of dengue,” said a senior Department official.

A number of “dengue hotspot areas” have been designated in north and south Bengal, where special monitoring is being conducted on a regular basis.

Amid a sudden rise of cases in the state capital, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to operate its health centres on a “seven-day a week” basis until the situation comes under control.

The KMC has also cancelled the leaves of its entire staff for the next two months.

The staffers will not be able to take leaves during Durga Puja in October and Diwali in November.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has launched a scathing attack against the state government over the alarming dengue situation in West Bengal.

“Just like the scamsters in West Bengal have become fearless because of the patronage they receive from the state government, the mosquitoes too have become fearless understanding that the health authorities are so lackadaisical in taking preventive measure in controlling them” said BJP spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya.

However, deputy mayor of KMC and Member-Mayor-in-Council (health) Atin Ghosh has claimed that the KMC alone cannot control the menace unless the common people take precautions like keeping their houses and surrounding areas clean.