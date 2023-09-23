Dengue cases rise in Bihar

Patna: The dengue cases keep on rising in Bihar with over 371 cases registered in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

This is the highest number of cases which have been reported in one day. A maximum of 70 cases appeared in Patna, 45 cases in Bhagalpur, 27 in Vaishali and 25 in Begusarai.

In Patna, the cases have reached 1095 so far while the total cases appeared in the year stands at 3833. Among these cases, 3558 cases occurred only in the month of September this year.

The official said that Patna, Bhagalpur, Saran, Siwan, Jamui, Aurangabad, Munger, Lakhisarai, Vaishali are some of the districts where patients suffering from vector borne diseases keep coming to the hospitals.

Bihar has 12 medical colleges and hospitals and 273 dengue positive patients are admitted there. 126 patients are currently admitted at JLNMCH Mayaganj Bhagalpur.

In Patna, 24 patients are admitted in PMCH, 18 in IGIMS, 14 in AIIMS and 11 in NMCH.