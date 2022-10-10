Dengue figures skyrocket by 20,000 in Bengal

Kolkata: The hospitals across West Bengal, both public and private, are overflowing with dengue patients. According to an official in the state health department, 800-900 cases are being reported on an average daily.

This could send West Bengal to the top of the list among the states in the country where dengue cases have been reported, in just over a month.

According to the figures released by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NVBDCP), West Bengal had reported only 239 cases till August 31.