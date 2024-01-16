Dense fog & cold wave to continue for 5 days, says IMD

New Delhi: Citing no relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that dense to very dense fog and the cold wave conditions are likely to continue in North India parts during the next five days.

The weather forecast agency said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during the next five days.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, in the range of 6-10 degrees Celsius over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand.

“These are below normal by 1 to 4 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest and adjoining east India,” said the IMD.

The IMD said that ‘jet stream winds’ of the order of 140-150 knots are prevailing over the plains of North India and it is likely to cause light rainfall/snowfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over many parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Thursday night/morning and in some parts during Friday to Sunday morning,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh during Tuesday to Thursday morning and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent three days while dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and north Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday and in some parts during Thursday and Saturday,” said the IMD.

It also said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are also very likely to continue in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during Tuesday and Saturday.

“Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan during Tuesday and Thursday and over West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday," the IMD predicted.

The IMD also said that ground frost conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday.