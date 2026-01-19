Dense fog disrupts flights

New Delhi: With dense fog enveloping the national capital, airlines including Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories for travellers regarding possible flight delays and disruptions. Moreover, weather forecasters said the fog would persist across northern India, including the national capital, and was likely to linger on Sunday and Monday, reducing visibility and disrupting travel. Air India said reduced visibility is expected in several regions, including Delhi, on Monday morning, which may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across its network. The airline asserted that it has taken proactive measures to minimise disruptions and assured passengers that ground staff would provide support in case of "delays, diversions, or cancellations."

Under its FogCare initiative, Air India said passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog will receive advance alerts, with options to reschedule flights at no extra cost or cancel and receive a full refund without penalty. The airline advised travellers to check updated flight status before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for travel. IndiGo also issued multiple advisories, stating that early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility over Amritsar, Chandigarh and Lucknow, while low visibility conditions may impact flight operations at Delhi, Hindon, Rajkot and Surat as well. The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions, and its teams will remain fully prepared through the night to manage operations.

Passengers have been requested to stay updated on their flight status through the airline’s website or mobile app and to check the latest information before heading to the airport.

IndiGo said affected passengers may choose alternate options or claim refunds as per policy.