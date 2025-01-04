Live
Just In
Dense Fog Hits Delhi, Disrupting Flight Operations at IGI Airport
Dense fog in Delhi has caused major disruptions at IGI airport, leading to over 300 flight delays, 41 cancellations, and 19 diversions. Weather conditions impacted air travel across northern India, with continued delays and visibility issues throughout the day.
Delhi experienced its longest period of zero visibility due to intense fog, severely impacting air travel. From midnight on January 3 to 8:30 a.m. on January 4, visibility dropped to dangerously low levels, causing significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Over 300 flights were delayed, with 41 cancelled and 19 diverted. The dense fog not only affected Delhi but also impacted other northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Airline operations faced further delays due to airside congestion, and passengers were advised to stay updated on flight statuses.
As visibility remained limited, even flights with advanced landing aids struggled, and delays continued well into the day. By 4 p.m., flight delays had reached over 335, with nearly 230 departures and 104 arrivals affected. Airlines like IndiGo warned of ongoing delays once operations resumed, citing airside congestion as a key issue. The fog also disrupted flight operations in other major cities like Chandigarh, Srinagar, and Patna, forcing several airlines, including Air India, to update passengers on changing schedules and delays.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed that flights lacking CAT III compliance (required for low-visibility operations) faced major setbacks. Passengers were urged to check with airlines for updated flight information. As of Friday, weather-related delays continued to affect more than 400 flights at the airport.