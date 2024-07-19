Live
Just In
Depression set to cross coast near Puri
Bhubaneswar : A low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The depression is likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri during the early morning hours of July 20.
The depression lay centered at 8.30 am over Northwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, situated approximately 70 km southeast of Puri (Odisha), 130 km east of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), and 240 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
“It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression in the early morning hours of Saturday. Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours,” the bulletin said.
The IMD said Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next four days.