Deputy CM Maurya praises Government’s Groundbreaking Initiatives for Women Empowerment

Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, lauded the government's efforts in promoting women's empowerment through transformative schemes and grassroots mobilization. He highlighted the exceptional impact of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission in fostering self-reliance among women, particularly through the robust participation of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Speaking at a press briefing, Maurya stated that women-led SHGs have become a powerhouse of community development, economic empowerment, and social transformation. He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a revolution in women’s empowerment has taken shape across Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya noted that the government is committed to advancing its inclusive governance philosophy — "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas." With support from both government initiatives and societal participation, SHGs are achieving new milestones in financial independence, contributing to the broader vision of rural upliftment.

He noted that Mahila SHGs are now making significant contributions across various sectors, including health, education, sanitation, access to drinking water, and local governance. “The women of these groups are emerging as a strong force in every village and district. Their determination and community spirit are transforming the development landscape,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reiterated the importance of market access for SHG products, both domestically and internationally. He asserted that products aligned with community needs will gain substantial traction, strengthening local economies and enhancing the purchasing power of rural women.

Further, Maurya underscored the unwavering support of the Rural Development Department in expanding capacities, building sustainable livelihoods, and enabling market linkages. He encouraged ongoing innovation and collaboration to ensure the continued rise of women as agents of change.

“Women who work hard deserve success, and the government stands firmly with them every step of the way,” he affirmed, calling the SHG movement a cornerstone of nation-building.