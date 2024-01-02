Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
Derek O'Brien slams BJP as 14 opposition MPs remain suspended
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP over the suspension of 14 MPs, saying two impeccably well-behaved Members of Parliament continue to grace the Lok Sabha -- Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Singh -- and maybe the government wants all in Opposition to behave like them to avoid suspension from Parliament.
In a post on X, O'Brien who was also suspended from remainder of Winter Session, said, "Two impeccably well-behaved Members of Parliament continue to grace the Lok Sabha -- Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Singh. Maybe the Modi government wants all of us in Opposition to behave like them to avoid suspension from Parliament."
The remarks of the Trinamool Congress leader came in context of suspensions of MPs during the recently concluded Parliament Winter Session.
At least 14 MPs still remain suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee to be submitted in three months. The suspension of 132 out of 146 MPs were revoked when winter session ended.