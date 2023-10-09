Devastating Flash Flood In Teesta River Claims Over 60 Lives In Sikkim

In the wake of a devastating flash flood that struck the Teesta River in Sikkim, the region has been grappling with a significant loss of life and extensive damage. Over 60 individuals have tragically lost their lives in the catastrophe, while the search effort continues for more than 105 people who remain missing. The disaster wreaked havoc on the picturesque Himalayan state, causing extensive destruction to more than 1,655 homes and sweeping away 14 bridges across four districts.





Here are key points of the situation:

1. **Recovery and Identification of Victims**: The Jalpaiguri district administration in West Bengal has reported the recovery of 40 bodies from the downstream areas of the Teesta River. Among these victims, 10 have been successfully identified. Meanwhile, the death toll within Sikkim itself has risen to 26 individuals.

2. **Impact on Infrastructure**: The flood has severely disrupted the vital National Highway 10, which serves as a lifeline for Sikkim. The road surface and several bridges across the Teesta River have been damaged, rendering the highway unusable. Efforts are underway to open and widen the road section between Rangpo and Singtam. While alternative routes to the state capital Gangtok are available via the East Sikkim district, transportation beyond Mangan in North Sikkim remains cut off.

3. **Assistance to Stranded Tourists**: The Indian Army has been actively providing assistance to approximately 1,700 tourists, including 63 foreign nationals, who found themselves stranded in areas such as Lachen, Lachung, Thangu, and Chungthang in North Sikkim. These tourists have been provided with essential provisions, medical aid, and communication facilities. The Army is working tirelessly to ensure their safety until they can be safely evacuated, especially considering the inclement weather conditions.

4. **Search and Rescue Efforts**: The Indian Army's Tri Shakti Corps continues its search efforts for missing soldiers who were swept away during the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim on October 3. Among the 23 personnel affected, one was successfully rescued alive on October 4, while sadly, eight others lost their lives.

5. **IAF's Humanitarian Aid**: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated its humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations from AFS Bagdogra for the flood victims in Sikkim, coinciding with Air Force Day. Helicopters are on standby to transport stranded tourists and local residents to safer locations as soon as weather conditions improve, underscoring the commitment to providing swift assistance during this crisis.

This tragic incident underscores the resilience and efforts of both local authorities and the armed forces as they work diligently to manage the aftermath of the flood and ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.