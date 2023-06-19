Devendra Fadnavis Says Muslim On India Are Not Descendant Of Aurangzeb

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed on Sunday that no Muslim in India is descended of Aurangzeb. He added that nationalist Muslims in the nation do not regard the Mughal emperor as their leader.



Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), was also criticised for visiting Aurangzeb's grave in the Aurangabad area, and Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was asked whether he agreed with Ambedkar's actions.

Thackeray and Ambedkar formed an alliance earlier this year. In the background of recent protests and riots in some areas of Maharashtra over social media posts honouring Aurangzeb, the VBA leader visited the mausoleum on Saturday.

Fadnavis posed the question while speaking at a public event in Akola to mark the end of the nine-year tenure of the Narendra Modi government that "What happened in Akola, Sambhajinagar and Kolhapur was not a coincidence, but it is an experiment. How come so many sympathisers of Aurangzeb surface in the state?"

He raised several questions including the leadership. He questioned that how Aurangzeb can be the leader as they have the only leader, i.e., Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He added that the muslims in India are not the descendents of Aurangzeb. He continued that Aurangzeb and his forefathers had came from outside.

He said that the nationalist Muslims in our nation do not support him; they only identify Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their leader. Fadnavis targeted Ambedkar and questioned him about why he had visited Aurangzeb's mausoleum. He mentioned that who in the state is producing Aurangzeb's descendants. Those who attempt to upend the tranquilly would face harsh punishment.

The senior BJP leader criticised Thackeray, saying the Sena (UBT) president had taken "script writers" from his partners Congress and NCP because no one in his own section appeared to be left to make speeches for him.

According to Fadnavis, the late Balasaheb Thackeray had declared that he would shut down his party rather than work with the Congress and NCP. However, he claimed that Uddhav Ji disregarded his philosophy and engaged in slander against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also criticized Thackeray, stating that he would never be able to comprehend Modi and Shah's appeal because he spends all of his time at home. He remarked this in reference to the planned gathering of anti-BJP parties in Bihar.