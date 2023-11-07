DG Prisons launches probe in alleged alcohol distribution case

Live
Just In
Director General of Prisons, Tihar Jail, has launched a probe in the alleged distribution of alcohol to inmates within the detention facility.
New Delhi : Director General of Prisons, Tihar Jail, has launched a probe in the alleged distribution of alcohol to inmates within the detention facility. Sources said that DG Prisons has established an inquiry committee tasked with investigating the matter and has set a strict deadline for the committee to deliver its findings, demanding that the report be submitted within the next 10 days.
“The DIG, Tihar, will be conducting the inquiry independently,” an official told IANS. The official said that they have taken cognisance of a media report and initiated an inquiry.
"An inquiry is underway, and it's important to note that the official mentioned in the media report, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was transferred quite some time ago,” said the sources.
Furthermore, the source clarified that, "The prisoners, Maninder Singh and Shiv Inder Singh of Religare, who were reported to be in barrack number 7 in the news, have in fact been relocated to a Mumbai jail approximately 5 to 6 months ago."