DGCA, Air India, Air India Express officials reach Kozhikode
Investigating officials from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), top officials of Air India and Air India Express have reached Kozhikode from New Delhi on Saturday, said Air India Express
They will be probing the cause of accident at the Kozhikode airport where an Air India Express plane skidded and fell into a valley killing 18 passengers, including the two pilots and injuring many others on Friday evening.
Another plane from Mumbai with officials who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies have also reached Kozhikode. They will also provide support and assist families of those affected in the accident.
