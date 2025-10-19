Dhanteras spending hits record Rs 1L cr on gold rush

New Delhi: Indian consumers spent an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore during the Dhanteras festival this year, driven by robust gold and silver purchases despite sharp price increases, a leading traders' body said on Saturday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said gold and silver sales alone accounted for Rs 60,000 crore of the total, marking a 25 per cent increase from last year, as shoppers flocked to bullion markets despite gold prices surging 60 per cent year-on-year to cross Rs 1,30,000 per 10 grams. Dhanteras, celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Hindu month of Kartik, is considered an auspicious day for purchasing gold, silver, utensils and other items symbolising prosperity.