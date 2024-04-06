Dhenkanal: BJP women leaders upset over candidate selection

Dhenkanal : Dhenkanal BJP unit women leaders have offered their resignations to the State BJP president protesting against the declaration of Krushna Chandra Patra as Dhenkanal Assembly candidate.

State BJP executive member Niroj Nalini Mahalik, district BJP secretary Anita Das and district Mahila Morcha general secretary Sasmita Samal offered their resignations at a press meet. Niroj said the BJP State and Central leadership had announced that they won’t give ticket to any candidate who was defeated thrice.

But the party has announced the candidature of Krushna Chandra Patra who was defeated in the Assembly elections in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019, she said. Anita Das alleged that she was abused by the District BJP president during a party meet. Sasmita Samal said women are not respected in the party.