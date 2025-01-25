Dhenkanal haven for avian visitors

Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal Forest Division’s 2025 Mid-Winter Waterfowl Census across 26 wetlands and water bodies in Odisha revealed the State’s impressive avian diversity. As many as 6,980 birds from various species were sighted underscoring Odisha’s significance for both local and migratory bird populations.

According to Forest department reports, the survey was conducted in locations such as Mahisapat Pond, Kapilash Zoo, Majhibandha, Ramei Project and Brahmani river stretches near Sanabaulapur, Karamul and Chakuria Ghat. Other notable sites encompassed Dandadhar and Dadaraghati dams, as well as water harvesting structures in Majuri and Gobindapur.

The prominent species spotted were 1,600 lesser whistling ducks, 820 Indian pond herons and 614 little egrets. Rare sightings included black-necked stork, bar-headed goose and brahminy ruddy shelduck, alongside species like Indian river tern and northern shoveler.

Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kumar Kar emphasised the need for ecosystem preservation, stating that these wetlands are vital for breeding and migratory birds. The census provides valuable data to guide future conservation efforts, reinforcing Odisha’s role as a crucial stopover for migratory birds and a haven for diverse avian life.