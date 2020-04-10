DHFL Promoters Violate Lockdown: Top Maharashtra Official Sent On Leave

A senior Maharashtra government officer was sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect for reportedly signing a letter permitting the promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) group and 21 others to travel to Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown. The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a tweet stated that Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (Special) in the Home department has been sent on leave pending a probe into the matter.

As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him.#LawSameForEveryone — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 9, 2020

Locals in Mahabaleshwar told police officials on Thursday, about vehicles driving into the hill-station. Police detained DHFL promoters, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others including their cook and servants. When the police asked them for valid emergency passes during the lockdown, they could not produce any.

Satara police officials detained them and placed them under quarantine at a government hospital as they did not have any valid permission for travel. The letter reportedly signed by the senior official Amitabh Gupta allowed the group to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar in five vehicles and is said to have listed all their names.

The official in his letter said to have been issued on Wednesday, stated that he knew the Wadhawans and that they were his family friends. The letter reportedly claimed that the group was travelling for a family emergency, which the Satara police found to be lacking in substance.

All 23 members of the group were booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC, according to Satara police. Sections of the Disaster Management Act had also been added, police officials are reported to have told the media.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra and wondered whether there is no lockdown in the state for the rich and powerful. In his Twitter post, Fadnavis added that one can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from the police. Fadnavis also pointed a finger at the political leadership saying that it is not possible that a senior IPS officer would make such a gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own.

In another tweet, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister wondered with whose order or blessings this was done. "Mr CM and HM, you owe us an explanation," his tweet said.

No lockdowns for mighty & rich in Maharashtra?

One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police.

It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own.

