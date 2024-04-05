Live
Dibyendu Das appointed Additional CEO in West Bengal
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed Dibyendu Das, a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) cadre official currently serving as a director in the state transport department, as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer.
Das replaced Amit Roy Chaudhury, who was removed from his chair by the ECI on April 1 after 10 years of service in the state poll panel.
Some sources claim that Roy Chaudhury was removed after a section of the opposition leaders in the state, especially the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, became vocal against his role.
Along with Roy Chaudhury, the Commission on April 1 also ordered the removal of Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Nath, who had been in the chair for the past six years.
While Roy Chaudhury was replaced by Das on Friday, the poll panel is yet to name Nath's replacement.