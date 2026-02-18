Dinner Diplomacy Signals Unity Push In Punjab Congress

The gathering brought together key party figures, including Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Observers say the meeting went beyond a social courtesy, signalling a calculated attempt to overcome internal rivalries that have long weakened the party’s electoral positioning.

The show of cohesion is particularly significant given Bajwa’s influence in the politically crucial Majha belt, which includes Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot, together accounting for 25 Assembly seats. The region’s religious importance, border sensitivities and mixed rural-urban electorate often play a decisive role in Punjab politics.

A veteran Congress leader, Bajwa has previously served as Punjab Congress chief, a cabinet minister under Amarinder Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, and is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. His experience and cross-factional reach position him as a potential consensus-builder.

While similar “dinner diplomacy” attempts have been made in the past, this is the first major display of unity in 2026, with less than a year to go before the polls. Whether this bonhomie translates into lasting unity and electoral momentum remains uncertain, but for now, the optics suggest the Punjab Congress is keen to present a united front ahead of the 2027 battle.