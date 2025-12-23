Disabled girl sexually abused

Malkangiri: Police arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a physically challenged 12-year-old girl in Malkangiri. The incident took place on December 15 when the victim's parents were not present at home. The girl's father filed a complaint at the police station on December 17, and police arrested the accused, who was on the run, on Saturday.

The police said the accused was booked under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the victim belonged to the Koya tribe.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, and she is recovering at home, they said.