Dismissal of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Accused of Raping 4-Year-Old Sparks Outrage and Political Criticism

The sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police, Bhupendra Singh, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Dausa district, has been dismissed from service. The order for his dismissal was issued by the Inspector General on the direction of Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Umesh Mihsra.



According to the police, Singh lured the minor into his room on Friday and committed the crime. He was detained and suspended on the same day, with local residents beating him before handing him over to the police.



A case has been registered against Bhupendra Singh under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act.



The BJP criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan, asserting that the incident not only shamed the state but the entire country. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Rajasthan government of prioritizing the protection of rapists and only taking action after public protests, alleging a pattern of attempting to hush up such crimes.



Poonawalla highlighted several cases of atrocities against women and girls, implicating police and government officials, and claimed that Rajasthan has become the leader in reported incidents of violence against women and Dalits, asserting around 18 to 22 such incidents are reported in the state every day.

