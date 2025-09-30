District Chief Of Vijay’s TVK Arrested In Karur Stampede Case

In a major development following the Karur tragedy, Tamil Nadu Police have taken into custody Mathiyalagan, the district secretary of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The arrest is linked to the devastating stampede that left 41 people dead, including 18 women and 10 children.

According to the FIR, TVK’s senior leaders — state general secretary ‘Bussy’ Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar — were also named as accused, though Vijay himself was not mentioned. The arrest of Mathiyalagan underscores the deepening investigation into the incident that has triggered widespread political and public outrage.

Authorities are under pressure to ensure accountability and to determine whether lapses in crowd management contributed to the tragedy. The case continues to draw national attention as both political responsibility and public safety remain at the forefront of the debate.