'Divine verses will continue to inspire every generation': PM Modi extends greetings on Gita Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to people across the country on the occasion of Gita Jayanti, calling the Bhagavad Gita a divine scripture that continues to guide generations through its timeless message of duty and selfless action.

Sharing his wishes on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Many best wishes to my family members across the country on the auspicious occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', the sacred day associated with the revelation of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita."

He added, “This divine text, adorned with invaluable messages of duty, holds a highly special place in Indian family, social, and spiritual life. Its divine verses will continue to inspire every generation to selfless action. Jai Shri Krishna."

Gita Jayanti is observed every year on Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. According to religious texts, it marks the day Lord Krishna delivered the spiritual wisdom of the Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Due to its association with liberation through knowledge, this day is also celebrated as Mokshada Ekadashi. As per the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha began at 9.29 p.m. on November 30 and concludes at 7.01 p.m. on December 1. Based on Udaya Tithi, the festival is being observed on December 1 this year, with devotees also observing a fast.

Traditionally, devotees celebrate the day with scriptural recitation, meditation, and offerings to Lord Krishna. Followers wake early, take a purifying bath, wear clean clothes, and engage in puja. Many also recite selected chapters or the full text of the 700-verse scripture.

After the recitation, devotees chant Krishna and Vishnu mantras, perform aarti, and distribute prasad, marking the completion of the ritual. Evening worship is also considered auspicious.

The Gita is an ocean of knowledge, and on Gita Jayanti, people strive to embrace its wisdom. While one should always recite the Gita, it is on Margashirsha Ekadashi that Lord Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna, making this day special as Gita Jayanti. Lord Krishna imparted to Arjuna the knowledge of Dharma, Karma, and Moksha, all contained in the Gita. Reciting the Gita not only enhances spiritual knowledge but also opens eyes to wisdom.