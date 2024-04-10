DMK-Cong founded on discrimination and division, aim to get rid of me: PM Modi in Coimbatore

Chennai: Asserting that the DMK-Congress alliance is founded on discrimination and division, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused both parties of lying to grab power in Tamil Nadu.

"DMK-Congress is founded on discrimination and division. Their aim for this election is to make Modi leave the country while our priority is to rid the country of its vices like corruption, discrimination and poverty," PM Modi said while addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore -- his second political rally of the day in the state.

"Congress-DMK has deprived the SC-ST-OBC for decades. The INDI alliance has never trusted the potential of the people of India," he added.

Thanking the people of Tamil Nadu, he expressed complete faith in them to help the BJP emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"April 19 is going to be an important day to envisage the future of Tamil Nadu," he said while accusing DMK of indulging in massive corruption.

PM Modi said that Congress had long back fought elections with the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' but poverty was never removed and it was under the NDA government that as many as 25 crore people came out of poverty.

He said that the Congress was playing a dangerous game of discrimination and division in the country while the DMK was doing the same in Tamil Nadu.

"The NDA government provided water to crores of people through the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' but the DMK was providing water connection on the basis of the politics followed by the individual," he said.

"Everywhere I have been to in Tamil Nadu, I have witnessed huge support for the BJP and people seem to be ready to give a nice send-off to the DMK. I guarantee that we will develop the Kongu and Nilgiris area of Tamil Nadu. This is Modi's guarantee," he mentioned while recalling that the region has always been supportive of the BJP and had elected a party leader to the Lok Sabha even during the period of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The INDI alliance partners do not want any tribal to be in power. However, the BJP and the NDA made a tribal woman the President of India. Both Congress and DMK had strongly opposed her," he stated.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally from the Vellore Fort grounds, PM Modi accused the DMK of keeping Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking and old politics.

Lamenting DMK's brand of politics, PM Modi said, "DMK contests on family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture." He added that DMK's family has destabilised the youth of Tamil Nadu and has facilitated systematic loot, depriving Tamil Nadu of its development.

"Corruption is DMK's copyright," said PM Modi.