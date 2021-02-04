DMK MPs barred from meeting striking farmers

As expected, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has moved into hyper mode at the national level, taking up many issues for converting it as talking points back home in Tamil Nadu. On Thursday morning, two MPs Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, the daughter of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi visited the protest site to meet the farmers. They were accompanied by an alliance partner, Thirumavalavan of ViduthalaiChiruthaigalKatchi (VCK). Other party MPs who were along with them were from Congress, Akali Dal, NCP and Trinamul Congress.



With the capital's borders firmly barricaded and entry restricted for outsiders, the police had to send the law makers away as it was likely to excite the agitators who have kept up the momentum for more than two months and more.

All the same, with the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu raising its presence in social media and among the public by taking up many issues for deliberation, sources in the State say it would be a convenient way for M K Stalin, the chief minister aspirant to show that his heart beats for the protestors. Already, Tiruchi Siva was reported in the national media for having raised the contentious issue in the Lok Sabha.