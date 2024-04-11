DMK synonymous with corruption: Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of indulging in "hate and divisive politics," being synonymous with corruption and having no concern for the state's development.

Addressing election rallies in the state's Vellore and Mettupalayam ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, he also strongly criticised Congress, calling the national party and DMK, family parties. The Dravidian party had the "first copyright" on corruption and the "family" was intent on looting the state, he said in an apparent reference to the party's first family, headed by its president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"The DMK has the first copyright on corruption, the entire family is looting Tamil Nadu," he said in Vellore, while canvassing votes for NDA candidates, including BJP nominees.

He further charged the DMK with being "a family company" that was impeding the progress of the state's youth with its "old mindset."

“DMK divides people over language, region, faith and caste. DMK knows that the day people see through this, it will not get a single vote. I have decided to expose the decades-old dangerous politics of DMK,” Modi, whose BJP has launched a spirited fight to make significant electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland, said.



He alleged that while the country was progressing with ‘Make in India’ initiative, the DMK stands with those who want to end investments in the country.

Modi charged Congress with playing “the dangerous game of discrimination and division, which DMK does in Tamil Nadu.”

For instance, he claimed that though the Centre ensured piped drinking water supply to crores of houses, in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK prioritised it for party workers/voters.

“DMK has always done hate and divisive politics. Its focus has never been Tamil Nadu’s development. I assure you, NDA, in its third term will work with more vigour for the growth of Kongu region,” he said in Mettupalayam, near Coimbatore.