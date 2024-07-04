Live
- KIA India Celebrates Success of Rural Women in Tailoring Program
- Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI
- Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers
- VPA focuses on environmental conservation
- I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad
- Workplace should become safer & secure for women
- Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague
- Govt urged to stop supply of substandard prawn seed
- Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop
- DGP congratulates AP police team
DMK ups demand for NEET abolition
Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said the opposition to NEET is an "all-India issue" now and sounded confident of seeing a "good...
Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said the opposition to NEET is an "all-India issue" now and sounded confident of seeing a "good result," vis-a-vis its possible abolition, on a day when top Tamil actor Vijay backed an Assembly resolution against the Central qualifying test piloted by the government recently. The DMK's students' wing held a protest demanding the abolition of NEET, even as Opposition AIADMK and BJP hit out at the ruling party for "misleading people" and enacting a "drama" over the issue.
