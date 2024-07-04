  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

DMK ups demand for NEET abolition

DMK ups demand for NEET abolition
x
Highlights

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said the opposition to NEET is an "all-India issue" now and sounded confident of seeing a "good...

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said the opposition to NEET is an "all-India issue" now and sounded confident of seeing a "good result," vis-a-vis its possible abolition, on a day when top Tamil actor Vijay backed an Assembly resolution against the Central qualifying test piloted by the government recently. The DMK's students' wing held a protest demanding the abolition of NEET, even as Opposition AIADMK and BJP hit out at the ruling party for "misleading people" and enacting a "drama" over the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X