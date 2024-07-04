DMK ups demand for NEET abolition

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said the opposition to NEET is an "all-India issue" now and sounded confident of seeing a "good result," vis-a-vis its possible abolition, on a day when top Tamil actor Vijay backed an Assembly resolution against the Central qualifying test piloted by the government recently. The DMK's students' wing held a protest demanding the abolition of NEET, even as Opposition AIADMK and BJP hit out at the ruling party for "misleading people" and enacting a "drama" over the issue.