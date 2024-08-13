Doc rape-murder: Principal quits

Kolkata : Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday morning, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff. Across the state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their cease work for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor’s death.

Ghosh’s decision comes a day after the West Bengal government removed the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth, who was replaced by Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the dean of student affairs, with additional responsibilities as superintendent.