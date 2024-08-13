  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Doc rape-murder: Principal quits

Doc rape-murder: Principal quits
x
Highlights

Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday morning, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.

Kolkata : Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday morning, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff. Across the state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their cease work for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor’s death.

Ghosh’s decision comes a day after the West Bengal government removed the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth, who was replaced by Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the dean of student affairs, with additional responsibilities as superintendent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X