Worked on all sectors to bring positive change

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report card of her government on Friday, saying that it has worked on all sectors in the last one year to bring a positive change and for the welfare of the poor.

Gupta and her Council of Ministers took oath on February 20, 2025, following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections last year. Addressing mediapersons at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said the report card of her government was a fact sheet of hard work and the change brought about last year under the BJP rule that followed the philosophy of Antyodaya, or the welfare of the last person.

In its first cabinet meeting after taking charge, the government decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, under which 7 lakh people have registered. Over 30,000 have benefited from it so far, she said.

“We have changed the work culture of Delhi, the previous government used to make a lot of noise,” the Delhi chief minister said, “We have worked on all sectors. The Ayushman Yojna decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting. Around 30,000 people have benefited from this scheme till now.”

The government was also committed to the welfare of the poor and slum-dwellers in the city, she asserted, adding that Rs 700 crore was set aside in the budget for the development of JJ clusters. “Around 13,000 flats will be ready soon for the rehabilitation of slum and JJ cluster dwellers,” she said.

On the water sector, the chief minister said that 28 out of the 37 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in the city have been upgraded and work is being done in the remaining.

“To move beyond mega plants, decentralised STPs are being set up. Our goal is to increase our sewage treatment capacity. Our government undertook a massive desilting operation. Approximately 22,000 metric tonnes of silt were removed to prevent overflow and pollution,” Gupta said.

“In a departure from the chaos and neglect earlier, our government worked 365 days a year to ensure that Delhi receives better administration. We also took several decisions to stabilise Delhi’s economy. We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Reserve Bank of India and made it our official banker,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi government has also revamped its Jan Sunvayi Portal to receive grievances, feedback and appeals from the public. Gupta also said her government plans to complete 400 kilometres of road re-carpeting work before the monsoon this year.

“The Nand Nagri flyover is completed. The Barapullah flyover, which the previous government did not have time to fix, is likely to be completed by June this year,” she added.

The government identified 72 waterlogging spots last year and steps are being taken to fix these spots, the chief minister said, adding that her government has also fixed a target to complete construction of 40 foot over bridges.