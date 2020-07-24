Doctor turned away by 3 Bengaluru hospitals dies

Bengaluru: A government doctor in Karnataka who was turned away by three private hospitals because he could not produce a coronavirus test result died in Bengaluru. Dr Manjunath, who was a frontline COVID-19 doctor, was allegedly turned away by hospitals when he was extremely ill and struggling to breathe, according to NDTV report

Dr Manjunath worked in the State Health and Family Welfare department and was based in Ramanagara district, around 50 km from Bengaluru. D Randeep, a Special Officer with the Bengaluru municipal body BBMP said that the hospitals that had refused to admit Dr Manjunath would be reported to the health department.

In June-end, Dr Manjunath went to Rajashekhar Hospital in JP Nagar, BGS Global Hospital in Kengeri and Sagar hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout. All three demanded to see his COVID-19 test result , according to his family. His brother-in-law Nagendra is also a doctor with BBMP and in charge of allotting hospital beds, yet he was completely helpless when it came to his own relative.

He was finally admitted to Sagar hospital on June 25 when his family sat in protest on the footpath outside the Dayananda Sagar campus. He was placed on ventilator and later shifted to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, where he died on Thursday.

The hospital says Dr Manjunath was discharged on July 9 because he wanted plasma therapy. Six members of his family, including a 14-year-old, tested COVID-19 positive. Most of them have recovered.