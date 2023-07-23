Live
Doctor’s decomposed body found in Cuttack
A decomposed body of a doctor was recovered by police from a rented house at Chauliaganj in Cuttack on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as M Venkat Chandrasekhar. The doctor, posted at Community Health Centre at Salepur in Cuttack district, was staying in a rented house at Chauliganj.
The house was locked from inside for the last couple of days. Police broke open the house and recovered the body after they were informed that a foul smell was emanating from it.
Though the reason behind the doctor’s death is not yet known, it is suspected that he might have died due to a cardiac arrest. His body has been sent for postmortem.
