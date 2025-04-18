Domestic Dispute Over Rs 200 Turns Deadly In Raipur

A minor financial disagreement escalated into a deadly assault when a 45-year-old rickshaw-puller in Raipur, Chhattisgarh attacked his family members with a hammer. Pradeep Dewangan allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother and critically injured his wife after being refused Rs 200 to purchase a pet dog.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when Dewangan's mother, Ganesh Devi, denied his request for money, triggering a violent confrontation. When his 35-year-old wife Rameshwari attempted to intervene, she also became a victim of the brutal attack.

The couple's teenage son witnessed the horrific scene and managed to pull his father away before running to neighbors for help. Despite emergency response, Ganesh Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Rameshwari remains under medical care but is reportedly out of danger, though still suffering from trauma.

Local residents informed authorities that Dewangan had a history of unstable behavior, causing ongoing stress for his family. Police have launched a manhunt for Dewangan, who fled the scene following the attack. The couple's three minor children now face uncertainty as the investigation continues.