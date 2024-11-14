Dominica to confer highest national honour on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Dominica’s highest national award, the 'Dominica Award of Honour,' in recognition of his vital support to it during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to strengthening India-Dominica relations.

According to a press release by the Government of Dominica, President Sylvanie Burton will bestow the award during the India-CARICOM Summit, set to take place in Georgetown, Guyana, from November 19 to 21.

In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine—"a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours", said the government of Dominica.

The award also recognises India’s support for Dominica in education and information technology under PM Modi’s leadership, as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed the nation’s gratitude, stating, “Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica’s highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience.”

Accepting the award, PM Modi emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts and affirmed India’s commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues.

This honour will be conferred as part of PM Modi’s diplomatic tour, which will include visits to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana.

PM Modi will participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, Guyana and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India’s long-standing friendship with the region.